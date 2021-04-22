Broncos sign Danny Levi for remainder of 2021

The 25-year-old has played 103 NRL games for the Newcastle Knights and Manly - including 20 for the Sea Eagles last season - as well as four Test Matches for New Zealand in 2017.

This season he has been playing for the Broncos Affiliate Norths Devils in the Intrust Super Cup, and has been instrumental in their unbeaten start to 2021.

Broncos Head Coach Kevin Walters said: "We have signed Danny to give us some much needed depth in the hooking position behind Jake Turpin who has been very good for us to start the season.

"We are fortunate to be able to secure a player of Danny's quality and experience, and he has been playing well at Norths alongside a number of Broncos-listed players who have spoken highly of him.

“This is an example of our Affiliate Club relationship working really well and allowing the best talent to flow back through to the highest level of the game.

"We look forward to Danny joining the squad for the remainder of the season and playing his part in helping us continue to improve."