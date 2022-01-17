Bundee Aki apologises for wrongly criticising referee in European Champions Cup loss

Aki was seen angrily remonstrating with French referee Mathieu Raynal over the awarding of a 79th minute match-winning try to Leicester Tigers’ wing Hosea Saumaki in Galway on Saturday (Sunday NZ time).

The score enabled Leicester to win the European Champions Cup clash 29-28 after trailing by 18 points.

Aki and the Connacht crowd – who booed the decision – were convinced Saumaki had put a foot in touch during his sideline dash.

The Kiwi claimed Raynal would be force to apologise, but instead it was Aki who had to eat humble pie after television replays showed Saumaki had stayed in the field of play and the match officials were right to award the try.

Aki later posted on social media that he was sorry for his outburst.