Can the NSW Blues make it three in a row?

In another series first, Adelaide will host a match for the first time, with the players flying in from Queensland and NSW on the day of the game.

The game is expected to be a sell-out, with a COVID-capped crowd of 26,500 in attendance.

Winners of the last two series, New South Wales are clear favourites to make it a hat-trick this year.

The Blues line-up features some of the biggest names in the game, with coach Brad Fittler jamming his team with a range of experienced, high-quality players.

However, what experience the Maroons lack on the field is more than made up for in the coaching box.

Wayne Bennett will coach his 23rd Origin match after he answered his state's call to replace new Broncos coach Kevin Walters, while his assistant Mal Meninga played in 33 matches before coaching the Maroons to nine series wins in 10 years between 2006 and 2015.

The NSW Blues are on track to line up as named in the State of Origin series opener after getting through training yesterday with no injuries.

The Maroons had a late injury scare with centres Brenko Lee and Kurt Capewell both suffering injuries in the captain's run.

Coach Wayne Bennett said it was "nothing serious" and both were expected to take the field tonight.

For the Blues, Cameron McInnes and Reagan Campbell-Gillard were trimmed from the extended bench 24 hours before kick-off.

Game one between the Maroons and the Blues will be at 9.10 tonight.