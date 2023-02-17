Chiefs midfielder Alex Nankivell signs with Munster

The 26-year-old midfielder has signed with the Irish club on a two-year deal after playing for the All Blacks XV on last year’s northern tour.

“It has been an absolute pleasure and I am so grateful to the Chiefs for giving me an opportunity to live my childhood dream,” Nankivell said in a statement.

“A massive thank you to the fans, the Chiefs family and my team-mates, both past and present, who have been a part of my journey since I came to Waikato at the end of 2016.

“The memories on the field have been unreal but it’s the friendships and memories I have made off the field that I will cherish the most. I can’t wait to rip into the 2023 season for one last time and make it a season to remember.”

Born in Christchurch, he played for Tasman in the NPC before signing with the Chiefs in Super Rugby for 2017.

Nankivell has played for the Māori All Blacks and the All Blacks XV and made 58 appearances for the Chiefs.

Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan said he would be a big loss.

“Losing players of Alex’s calibre is never ideal, but there comes a time in most players’ careers where they start looking at their options and in particular an overseas experience. That time has come for Alex and he goes to Munster with our full support,” McMillan said in a statement.

“Alex is a super-competitive athlete, is hard on himself and hard on others. His performances in the Chiefs jersey have consistently been of the highest order. Off-field Alex has been at the forefront of ensuring the team are genuinely connected and care for one another. There is no doubt his presence will be missed.”

Munster said Nankivell was signing on a two-year contract for the start of their next campaign in the United Rugby Championship.

Europe’s domestic competitions traditionally start in September and Nankivell’s move to Ireland could rule him out of playing another NPC season with Tasman.