Coles still out for Hurricanes, 10 All Blacks in Crusaders XV

Coles is battling a niggly calf injury which kept him out of game one.
New All Black Peter Umaga-Jensen, who came off the bench in the loss to the Blues in Wellington last weekend, will start at centre this week and is the only change head coach, Jason Holland, has made to the backs.
In the forwards Isaia Walker-Leawere takes over from the injured Scott Scrafton at starting lock, Reed Prinsep replaces Vaea Fifita at blindside and Du'Plessis Kirifi starts ahead of Devon Flanders in the loose forwards.
Kirifi is at openside with captain Ardie Savea shifting to No.8.
The Crusaders meanwhile have rolled out another team stacked with All Blacks, with ten in the starting XV.
Coach Scott Robertson has made two changes to the starting XV from the team that beat the Highlanders last weekend.
Mitchell Drummond replaces Bryn Hall at starting halfback, with the latter dropping to the bench. All Black outside back Will Jordan drops to the reserves, replaced at fullback by David Havili.
The forward pack remains unchanged with Scott Barrett captain at lock alongside Sam Whitelock with Cullen Grace, Tom Christie and Ethan Blackadder in the loose forwards.
Hurricanes team to play the Crusaders:
1 Fraser Armstrong
2 Asafo Aumua
3 Tyrel Lomax
4 James Blackwell
5 Isaia Walker-Leawere
6 Reed Prinsep
7 Du'plessis Kirifi
8 Ardie Savea
9 Jonathan Taumateine
10 Jackson Garden-Bachop
11 Julian Savea
12 Ngani Laumape
13 Peter Umaga-jensen
14 Wes Goosen
15 Jordie Barrett
replacements:
16. Ricky Riccatelli
17. Xavier Numia
18. Tevita Mafileo
19. Liam Mitchell
20. Devan Flanders
21. Luke Campbell
22. Billy Proctor
23. Salesi Rayasi
Crusaders team to play the Hurricanes:
1. Joe Moody
2. Codie Taylor (VC)
3. Michael Alaalatoa
4. Scott Barrett (C)
5. Samuel Whitelock
6. Ethan Blackadder
7. Tom Christie
8. Cullen Grace
9. Mitchell Drummond
10. Richie Mo'unga
11. Leicester Fainga'anuku
12. Dallas McLeod
13. Jack Goodhue
14. Sevu Reece
15. David Havili (VC)
Reserves:
16. Brodie McAlister
17. George Bower
18. Fletcher Newell
19. Quinten Strange
20. Sione Havili Talitui
21. Bryn Hall
22. Fergus Burke
23. Will Jordan