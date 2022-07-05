Cotter's message to Fiji after big win over new look Tonga

Cotter expects a reaction from an Australia side that lost 31-26 to Samoa who now take on Tonga who lost star full back Israel Folau to injury in their disappointing loss to the hosts of the Pacific Nations Cup competition.

Securing the Cup is key for Cotter as he prepares for the November tests in the Northern Hemisphere and next year’s Rugby World Cup in France and he is expected to boost his line up against the Australians by recalling key players who were rested for the Tonga clash.

Cotter told local media: “We’re happy with a win. I thought our set pieces were pretty good – our lineouts and scrum were greatly effective. I think we got five points moving forward and if we look at the content of the game, we will be disappointed with ourselves. We made the game difficult, but in saying that there was probably more good and the intention was to fight. The boys fought well – start to finish – it was perfect that I really felt that desire had to do well.

“I spoke to the boys and they found the game very difficult. So, there’s something for us to work on and improve for next week. They ( the new players) were well supported by the old hands and what was pleasing to the whole squad was they were involved from the beginning of the week. They went out with confidence and I was impressed with the performance.