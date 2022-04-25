Crusaders down Rebels, Highlanders fall to Brumbies

Leading 7-3 at half-time, the Crusaders showed their dominance in the second half, scoring immediately after the break and running away with the contest.

Ethan Blackadder scored two tries while Cullen Grace, Bryn Hall, Tamati Williams and Leicester Fainga'anuku all scored one each.

The Crusaders now have six wins from eight matches, and will travel to Sydney to take on the Waratahs this Saturday.

In the afternoon match, the Brumbies beat the Highlanders 28-17.

The Australian Capital Territory side got out to a 14-0 nil lead early, with Jahrome Brown and Lachlan Lonergan scoring tries.

Thomas Umaga Jensen hit back for the Highlanders, before a Noah Lolosio penalty took the Brumbies to the break with a 17-7 lead.

A scrappy second half ensued, the Highlanders remaining within touching distance until a Lolosio try in the 72nd minute put the Brumbies out of reach.

The victory is the eight in nine games for the Brumbies, who find themselves in second place on the ladder.

The Highlanders meanwhile are languishing in ninth following their eighth defeat of the season, and will travel to Suva this week to take on Fijian Drua.

The Crusaders stand for a pre match ANZAC tribute Photo: AAP / www.photosport.nz