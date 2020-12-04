Crusaders prop Michael Alaalatoa to captain Pasifika side

Pasifika coach Tana Umaga’s side includes 66 international test caps and it will need to lean on all of that experience to get by a strong Māori All Blacks team in Hamilton on Saturday.

First-five eighth Josh Ioane will be a key man in the Moana Pasifika cause and if his forward pack can deliver front foot ball, Ioane has multiple strike weapons outside of him.

The Tasman pairing, fresh from defending their Mitre 10 Cup premiership crown, of Fetuli Paea (centre) and Leicester Fainga’anuku (right-winger) will likely cause the Māori All Blacks headaches, as will second-five eighth Vince Aso and left-winger Salesi Rayasi.

Upfront, Alaalatoa will be joined by Daniel Lienert-Brown and Blues hooker Leni Apisai in what shapes as a more than handy front row.

Hawke’s Bay halfback Folau Fakatava has been rewarded for his strong form in the Magpies’ championship-winning season with the No 9 jersey.

For Umaga, Saturday’s contest and the week leading into it is bigger than rugby but it’s also no festival match, and he believes his team can take it to the Māori All Blacks.

“This is a really special match, and it’s been a very special week. We’ve really enjoyed being able to come together with common cultures, common stories, and rugby,” he said.

“We think we have picked a team that can do the job, but the reality is that we picked from a strong squad, and we know every player chose to be here, and that’s a big deal.

“We have a total 66 international test caps in the side – these guys know how to play rugby, so our focus this week has been on our purpose as a group,” Umaga said.

Despite having several experienced heads in his side, Umaga is more than confident that Alaalatoa is the right man to lead the side.

“We’re really pleased to name Michael (Alaalatoa) as our captain. On the field, Mike works hard on his rugby, and he works hard for any team he’s in. He’s a quiet, but formidable figure for the Crusaders and a stalwart for Manawatu. Mike is someone who is a Pasifika man at the heart of him, and I know he and his family were very proud when he was selected for Samoa’s 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan last year,” Umaga said.

Moana Pasifika: Stephen Perofeta, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Fetuli Paea, Vince Aso, Salesi Rayasi, Josh Ioane, Folau Fakatava, Pita-Gus Sowakula, Alamanda Motuga, Marino Mikaele-Tu'u, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Gerard Cowley-Tuioti, Michael Alaalatoa (C), Leni Apisai, Daniel Lienert-Brown. Reserves: Samisoni Taukie'aho, Jordan Lay, Sione Mafileo, Samipeni Finau, Nasi Manu, Dwayne Polataivao, Asaeli Tikoirotuma, Etene Nanai-Seturo.