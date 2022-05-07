Drua coach makes nine changes to team to play the Hurricanes

There are nine changes to the starting line-up from the side that took on the Highlanders last week.
"We're preparing for a very physical game this week against a very good Hurricanes team. The boys are really wanting to get out there this week to show the Wellington crowd and our fans in New Zealand what they can do," said Byrne.
In the front row, prop Haereiti Hetet retains his loosehead prop position, joined by Zuriel Togiatama at hooker and Samuela Tawake at tighthead. Isoa Nasilasila partners Sorovakatini Tuifagalele in the second row.
Captain Meli Derenalagi returns to his blindside flanker position this week, with Kitione Salawa at openside and big Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta retaining his number 8 loose forward role.
The halves pairing this week sees Simione Kuruvoli at halfback and Caleb Muntz in at flyhalf.
In the centres, young Jona Mataiciwa comes in at inside centre with Apisalome Vota outside him. Kitione Ratu and Selestino Ravutaumada will be on the wings for this match, with the hot stepping Kitione Taliga at fullback.
In the reserves, Tevita Ikanivere, Meli Tuni, and Manasa Saulo will back up the front row. Chris Minimbi and Raikabula Momoedonu also make the matchday 23 this week, and will provide further impact on the bench along with Leone Nawai, Teti Tela and Onisi Ratave.
Round 12 vs Hurricanes
Fijian Drua Match day 23
1. Haereiti Hetet
2. Zuriel Togiatama
3. Samuela Tawake
4. Isoa Nasilasila
5. Sorovakatini Tuifagalele
6. Meli Derenalagi (c)
7. Kitione Salawa
8. Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta
9. Simione Kuruvoli
10. Caleb Muntz
11. Kitione Ratu
12. Jona Mataiciwa
13. Apisalome Vota
14. Selestino Ravutaumada
15. Kitione Taliga
16. Tevita Ikanivere
17. Meli Tuni
18. Manasa Saulo
19. Chris Minimbi
20. Raikabula Momoedonu
21. Leone Nawai
22. Teti Tela
23. Onisi Ratave