Drua put on a strong performance to a packed-out stadium in Suva

Showing both determination and dazzling skills the Drua thrilled their home crowd in this historic match; their first in Suva in the Super Rugby competition. Cheers and shouts of joy erupted every time a Drua player touched the ball.

Despite their heroic effort, the Drua went down fighting against the Highlanders 27-24, in front of a sold-out ANZ Stadium.

The Drua made an electric start when halfback Frank Lomani scored the game's first try, after winger Vinaya Habosi smashed through the Highlanders' defensive line.

Habosi followed up with a try of his own, after a line break by Joseva Tamani.

The Drua's third try came in the 22nd minute. Kitione Taliga surged past the Highlanders' defence allowing fly-half Teti Tela to kick a grubber which was recovered by centre Kalaveti Ravouvou.

A penalty just before half-time allowed Teti Tela to add three more points, via penalty kick. Teti's kicking form was excellent, converting all three tries, as well as the penalty. At half-time, Drua led the match 24-17.

In the second half, the Highlanders displayed a much tighter defence, and were awarded a penalty kick in the 49th minute to close the gap to 21-20. Drua maintained their narrow lead until a defensive error in the 61st minute allowed the Highlanders to score a converted try to take the game.

Despite the loss, fans were thrilled to have the Drua playing in their home town.