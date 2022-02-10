 

Drua will meet New South Wales Waratahs next week

07:43, February 10, 2022
The Fiji Rugby Union said excitement is building for the Fijian Drua to kick-off their Super Rugby Pacific journey.

FRU chief executive officer John O'Connor said the whole of Fiji is looking forward to the Drua's inaugural Super Rugby match against the New South Wales Waratahs next Friday.

O'Connor said having a team participate in one of the best rugby competitions in the world was the missing link in their player pathway program.

"The boys have been in camp from November. They have been away from families and I think they are quite eager to jump onto the field," he said.

The Fijian Drua will go up against the Melbourne Rebels for their first external trial match at the Harlequin Rugby Club in Ashwood at 6pm tomorrow     

