Eden Park keeps Bledisloe Cup test

It means the second Bledisloe Cup test will be played at Eden Park next Sunday, as fans will be allowed to attend.

The test would have been moved to Dunedin if Auckland remained at Alert Level 2.

NZR general manager professional rugby and performance Chris Lendrum says it's great news.

"Auckland fans missed out on both the North v South match last month and the Blues v Crusaders match so this is positive news that they will be able to enjoy Test match rugby,' Lendrum said.

"With only two opportunities to watch the All Blacks play in New Zealand this year, and both matches being on Sunday afternoons, we are sure fans will enjoy both occasions.

"There is a real buzz growing in Wellington and around the country as the home Bledisloe Cup series is about to get underway. Just under 28,000 tickets have sold for Sunday so we encourage fans to make sure they get in quick."

Tickets for the Eden Park test will go on pre-sale tomorrow with public sale starting midday on Thursday.