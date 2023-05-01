England to host Tonga in test series

The three-game Test series will kick off at Totally Wicked Stadium at St Helens on October 22 before matches are played at Huddersfield (October 28) and Leeds (November 4).

Tonga last played England in England in the 2006 Federation Shield Final – won by 32-14 by England – and the two did not meet again until 2017.

With the three-time Super League-winning coach Kristian Woolf at the helm and the outstanding NRL, forward Jason Taumalolo likely to be in his squad, Tonga will present a significant challenge to Shaun Wane’s side.