England's Manu Tuilagi returns from injury

Tuilagi is in Eddie Jones' latest 25-player list, while prop Joe Marler has been left out as the team prepares for the game on 26 February.

Potential captain Courtney Lawes will also continue his return to play after concussion.

Number eight Sam Simmonds will not train because of a hip issue and Alfie Barbeary has been called up.

The uncapped Wasps back row is included along with London Irish forward Tom Pearson.

After starts in the opening-round defeat to Scotland and Sunday's victory against Italy, lock Nick Isiekwe is left out of the squad.

Fellow second row Jonny Hill is recovering from an injury to his calf bone, while Joe Launchbury is once again in the training group, having made his last England appearance over a year ago because of injury.

No reason has been given for Marler's absence from the squad, with Ellis Genge and twice-capped Bevan Rodd the two loose-head options in the group.