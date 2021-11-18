Erasmus banned from rugby for two months for critique of match officials

The 49-year-old has also been banned from involvement with the Springboks on matchdays until next October.

He made the video after July's first-Test defeat by the British and Irish Lions.

World Rugby found the video contained "multiple abusive and insulting comments and attacks on the officials".

And it described his offences as "especially serious and egregious".

Erasmus stepped down from his role as head coach in the wake of the Springboks' Rugby World Cup triumph in 2019 to become South Africa's director of rugby.

However, he has been conspicuous at many of the Springboks' games, most recently Saturday's win over Scotland, working as a water carrier for the team.

In addition to his bans, Erasmus and the South African Rugby Union are both required to issue full public apologies to the officials, who were led by Australian Nic Berry, within a fortnight.

World Rugby's independent committee found that "Erasmus appears not to appreciate the corrosive effect his behaviour has on the game more widely, as well as the viewing public and press".

Erasmus' video highlighted 38 incidents that he felt his side had been on the wrong side of, and also claimed that Springbok captain Siya Kolisi had not been treated with the same respect afforded his Lions counterpart Alun Wyn Jones.

World Rugby revealed that the video appeared online after Erasmus telephoned Berry demanding a meeting to discuss his performance.

World Rugby's verdict stated the video was "not an objective analysis of the refereeing seeking explanations, discussion, correction".

"Rather it lacked perspective, impartial analysis or balance. In places it is sarcastic."

Erasmus said he will appeal the verdicts.