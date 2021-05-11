Ex-NRL star Sam Burgess plans to go rural to start coaching apprenticeship

Burgess has cleared his head after spending a month in a rehabilitation facility and told Australia’s The Sun-Herald newspaper: “The next aim is to re-start my professional life and I want to be involved with rugby league again”.

The English enforcer remains on the payroll at South Sydney but stood himself down late last year once the NRL and NSW Police investigated allegations of drug use and domestic violence, which were levelled against him in The Australian. Burgess quickly denied the allegations.

Just last week Burgess avoided a conviction being recorded against him for driving with cocaine in his system in February. He was also acquitted on appeal in March of intimidating his former father-in-law, Mitchell Hooke.

Should Burgess be cleared by the NRL and the Strike Force Irrabella investigation, the Sydney Morning Herald has been told by sources that Souths would like him to remain at their club as part of the football department. He was due to co-coach the Souths’ SG Ball team along side another club favourite, John Sutton, this season.

But Sam’s brother Tom revealed on Monday that the 32-year-old was already looking to start fresh – and more than likely outside of Sydney.

“He’s always been interested in the coaching side of things, he’s never denied he would like to get into coaching after his career,” Tom Burgess said.

“Sam is looking at some options. He’s keeping his cards close to his chest.

“He won’t go [via] the NRL just yet, he will start his apprenticeship somewhere else. It won’t even be in the NRL junior [leagues]. It will be more rural. He’s interested in that sort of thing.

“We’ll see what happens, but that’s the next step for him.

“He’s put everything behind him and he’s in a really good spot.

“He was great for us last year, he came in and really helped us. He was just out of the game, so everything he did with us was very relatable.″

NSW Rugby League officials confirmed on Monday there would be nothing stopping Burgess from coaching a club in this state, especially if Burgess was not facing any criminal charges. The only thing Burgess requires is a coaching certificate from the NRL and a Working with Children Check.

It emerged just last month that a couple of NRL clubs had expressed interest about Burgess returning in a playing capacity. He was medically retired by Souths at the end of 2019.

Meanwhile, Tom said his twin, former Souths premiership winner George Burgess, was out of hospital after undergoing hip surgery and planned to return to Australia to live in July. After mutually agreeing to cut short his deal with Wigan, George will see how he recovers from his latest surgery before weighing up whether to chase a train-and-trial deal at a club for next season.

“George hasn’t ruled out playing again – he’s definitely moving back here,” Tom said.