Ex-Wallabies star Samu Kerevi named in Australian Olympic sevens squad

Kerevi has been named as the highest-profile member in Tim Walsh’s squad as Australia narrow in on the Games, where they will look to challenge for a podium finish.

The 33-test international confirmed his switch from the XV-man game to sevens in May following the completion of the Top League in Japan, where he had been playing for Suntory Sungoliath.

Walsh said at the time of Kerevi’s arrival in Sydney that there would be no guarantees the 27-year-old would make the cut for the Olympics, but it appears the Fijian-born powerhouse has done enough to force his way into the team.

Kerevi paid tribute to Walsh for keeping faith in him with only a short timeframe to prove himself worthy of selection.

“This is awesome and such a privilege to represent my country again,” Kerevi said, as per rugby.com.au.

“It was a bit of a roll of the dice and I rated my chances as very slim coming back from my medial ligament strain.

“Walshy has backed me and I’ve still got a few more weeks to get up to speed with the running load and exactly the role the team need me to play.”

Kerevi, who featured twice for Australia at last weekend’s Oceania Sevens in Townsville, said he was “still pinching” himself at his selection and was thankful that Suntory Sungoliath had thrown their support behind his Olympic ambitions.

“Because we play a short Top League season, Suntory said to go for it if there was any opportunity. They’ve been very supportive and the only thing they’ve asked for is tickets to the sevens,” he joked.

Kerevi’s inclusion in the Australian squad is in stark contrast to New Zealand’s selection philosophy given All Blacks Sevens head coach Clark Laidlaw opted against picking All Blacks star Caleb Clarke in his 12-man squad to compete at the Games.