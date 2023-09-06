Fexco to sponsor Tonga's rugby team

Fexco has had operations in the Pacific and an office in Tonga for more than a decade, providing foreign currency exchange and international payment services to governments, non-profits, businesses, and individuals.

This new partnership supports Tonga Rugby in its preparations for the World Cup. In addition to the World Cup support, Fexco will also assist Tonga in their Oceania Rugby Men's Championship campaign and associated friendly games. Through the long-term support of rugby which is culturally important to Tonga, and the Pacific Islands, Fexco aims to make the game more accessible to anyone who wants to play and bring communities together.

Fexco's sponsorship will also provide support for the team's travel to France, as well as supplying necessary kits and training materials for their participation in the Rugby World Cup.

Neil Hosty, Fexco CEO said: "For over 40 years now, the Group has been committed to making a positive impact in its communities, through the funding of local sports clubs and other local organisations."

"We are proud to extend this commitment to the Kingdom of Tonga from the Kingdom of Kerry in Ireland. This sponsorship will mark the expansion of our relationship with Tongan rugby and will see Fexco support the game from grassroots right up to professional level. We also look forward to launching similar initiatives across other locations in the region."

Tongan rugby CEO, Peter Harding, welcomed the announcement: "Rugby is a huge part of the Tongan culture, drawing immense support from communities across the islands. However, we have faced challenges in securing funding. That is why we are thrilled to have Fexco onboard as our sponsors for the 2023/24 season. This sponsorship will play a crucial role in financing our preparations for the upcoming Rugby World Cup and establishing development structures to foster the game's expansion throughout the country, benefiting players from all levels of our society."