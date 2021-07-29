Fiji 7s creates history clinching back to back Olympic gold

The win brought people out onto the streets in some suburbs back home in Fiji despite a curfew in place as the country battles with a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Captain Jerry Tuwai also became the first player in World Rugby history to win successive Olympic gold medal.

Fiji struck first when Sireli Maqala stripped the ball off Joe Webber before passing to Iosefo Masi who took it into contact then gave it to big Meli Derenalagi who dived over in the corner.

Straight from the restart Fiji won the ball then Napolioni Bolaca kicked it through and Maqala followed it up before dotting it down.

New Zealand replied with their first try to Scott Curry for a 12-5 lead to Fiji.

However, less than a minute later, Fiji’s Jiuta Wainiqolo raced away down the touch line for Fiji’s third try despite two defenders coming across push him out.

With Fiji leading 19-5, some thought it was going to be another high scoring game like in 2016, but the Kiwis showed they’re a quality side and form team of the tournament as they quickly put some phases after Fiji conceded successive penalties, in the end, Sione Molia brushed aside Jerry Tuwai and Maqala to score with Fiji leading 19-12 at halftime.

Fiji had some possession early in the second half but just couldn’t quite get the break before ‘The Tank’ Asaeli Tuivuaka ran in for Fiji’s fourth try.

A final penalty goal to Waisea Nacuqu was just the icing on the cake.

New Zealand settled for the silver medal and Argentina took the bronze medal after beating Great Britain 19-14.