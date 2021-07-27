Fiji 7s put on aggressive performance against Great Britain

Fiji started out strong in the game after Asaeli Tuivuaka ran in to score the first try. However the conversion failed.

The defending champions continued the momentum after Sireli Maqala sliced through the defense for a converted try.

Great Britain failed to score any points in the first half of the match.

Jiuta Wainiqolo brushed Dan Norton aside before running away to score for a 19-nil lead at halftime.

Fiji who never looked like a gold medal champion in the first two matches stepped up against Great Britain with tenacious defense and pressure rugby which resulted in Tuivuaka’s second try.

It took Great Britain 10 minutes before they scored a try and they had to work hard for it.

Fiji managed to score another try to Aminiasi Tuimaba from their brutal defense.