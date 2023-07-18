Fiji coach says team selection for Tonga Test will be a headache

With 39 players to pick from and two weeks of team camp, Raiwalui and his management team will have to sit down and select 23 for the game against the 'Ikale Tahi in Lautoka.

That is one of the two opening round matches in the 2023 Pacific Nations Cup series, the other seeing Manu Samoa tackle Japan in Sapporo.

A week's camp in Taveuni, about one day's boat ride from Suva, had helped the team bond together.

Raiwalui told FBC Sports that the players have shown intensity at training.

This past week had seen the team move camp to Nadi, with a series of runs up the famous Sigatoka sand dunes.

"We had a good week in the west. The boys are preparing well and I'm happy with how we are progressing," he said.

"It's a place we always come to, a place where all Fijian teams come to find themselves and grow as a team. We really enjoyed the session. The weather wasn't the best, a little bit cold but the boys really trained well."

Raiwalui said having the group of talented players all putting their hands up for selection is great to have.

"At the moment, we've got 39 great players who are all competing," he told FBC Sports.

"We have a lot of talent coming together and it's a good position to be in. You'd rather have a lot of talent; it makes selection hard but it's going to be a good team."

Fijian Drua star flanker Joseva Tamani has joined camp after recovering from injury.

"He had a knee injury at the end of the season, trained well, recovered well and we've brought him back into camp. It's good to have him here," Raiwalui said of Tamani.

The coach said Tonga will be tough on Saturday.

He was impressed with what the 'Ikale Tahi showed during their defeat of Australia A in Nuku'alofa on Friday.

"Yeah they played really well, they look really well organised, so it will be a tough match."

The Tongans will fly into Nadi on Thursday.

Fiji will play Tonga at 3pm Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka.