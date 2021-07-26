 

Fiji gets an early scare but wins opening match at Tokyo Olympics

BY: Loop Pacific
12:56, July 26, 2021
Fiji has started its campaign with a win in the Tokyo Olympics Rugby sevens sport but it wasn’t all smooth sailing.

Japan went into half time leading the Rio Olympic gold medalists.

Fiji started well and withing less than a minute, Jiuta Wainiqolo ran straight through two Japanese defenders to score.

Iosefo Masi scored the team’s second try.

However, just before halftime Japan managed to score a team try through Lote Tuqiri as the hosts led 14-12 at the break.

Another Fijian, Kameli Soejima got Japan further in the lead with an unconverted try just after halftime as they led 19-12.

Fiji tried to put a few phases together but successive mistakes from Sireli Maqala and Aminiasi Tuimaba didn’t help their cause but their defensive was sound which resulted in a try to Waisea Nacuqu.

Nacuqu later ran in another try for a 24-19 lead with less than two minutes to play.

Replacement player Asaeli Tuivuaka was sent to the bin for what the referee deemed as a deliberate knock on.

The defending champions went on to win their first match against Japan 24-19.

Fiji’s second match will be against Canada at 8pm (local time) tonight.

The final group game will be held tomorrow at 12;30pm against Great Britain.

 

 

     

