Fiji likely to host a round of World Sevens Series

New Zealand Rugby confirmed that they are continuing to explore the idea of having their round of the series in the island nation.

After the announcement of the return of the Hamilton 7s yesterday, NZR head of tournaments and competitions, Cameron Good, said the change of landscape had meant they had instead always been planning to return to Hamilton next year.

He added talks are underway with Fiji Rugby on the opportunities that are available.

World Rugby are yet to reveal what the rest of the 2022-23 series looks like, but Hamilton, has again been locked in for next season, from January 21-22.