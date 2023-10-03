Fiji Rugby’s Josua Tuisova makes ultimate sacrifice after his son’s passing

This has been confirmed by Tuisova’s father, Isikeli Ratulevu to Fijivillage, who has been making the necessary preparations for the funeral in Votua, Ba today.

Ratulevu says Tuisova was informed about his son’s death just hours before the game.

His son passed away after long-term illness.

The Flying Fijians play Portugal in their final pool match at 7am next Monday.

For Fiji to make it to the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals they only need 1 point.

In the games coming up this week, New Zealand play Uruguay at 7am Friday while France face Italy at 7am Saturday.