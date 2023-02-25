Fiji Rugby names new national coach

Fiji Rugby Union announced earlier this month that New Zealand coach Scott Robertson was offered a role.

But it appears the Crusaders mentor did not take up the offer after Raiwalui's appointment was confirmed at Rugby House in Suva on Friday.

The former lock forward has been involved in the game as a player and a coach for almost three decades.

In his most recent role, he was FRU's high performance unit general manager.

He said the Flying Fijians have a lot of work to do for the Rugby World Cup, "it's obviously a very short runway, we've just got under seven, seven months to go to the Rugby World Cup so we've got a lot of wrok to do. I think one of the biggest things for us is reconnecting with the people reconnecting with Fiji Fiji as the pinnacle team here in Fiji and we must be the team of the people. So my job is to give direction to the staff and the purpose to the players."