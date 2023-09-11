Fiji Water hosts over 350 of their employees to watch Fiji vs Wales game

The major sponsoring company for the Flying Fijians hosted its workers for a breakfast gathering and rugby watch party.

FIJI Water’s Associate Vice President, Michael Lynch said “FIJI Water paused production at its bottling plant in Yaqara for a few hours so that all employees could gather to enjoy breakfast and watch the exhilarating match between Fiji and Wales.”

“FIJI Water hosted the Rugby World Cup Watch Party with a dedicated FIJI WaterFan Zone, which was set up at the loading docks.”

“More than 350 employees and their family members gathered to watch the game in Yaqara and at the company’s Naikabula site in Lautoka, sporting their favourite rugby gear to show support for the FIJI Water Flying Fijians. The watch party was a terrific success and employees were able to enjoy some time away from work and celebrate the national team’s victory / support the national team.”

“This special event builds on FIJI Water’s sponsorship of the FIJI Water Flying Fijians as the company welcomed the team to its bottling plant for an exclusive tour and employee meet-and-greet in August and hosted its annual Employee Fun Day prior to the Fiji vs. Tonga match to kick off the summer.”

“As the team’s exclusive official title sponsor, this partnership is reflective of FIJI Water’s longstanding commitment to working hand-in-hand with the people of Fiji to enhance quality of life and to help create a more sustainable world.”

Fiji went down 32-26 to Wales in what was the match of the round.

The Simon Raiwalui coached side will be facing Australia in Saint Etienne next weekend.