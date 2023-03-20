Fijian Drua drops to 7th place

The Drua side dropped from fifth place after the close 24-27 loss to Reds yesterday.

They now have nine points from four matches, recording two wins and two losses.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs and the Brumbies maintain their unbeaten run.

Chiefs is at the top with 19 points, the Brumbies second with 17 and the Hurricanes with 14.

With 11 points is the Blues in fourth place while the Crusaders and Reds share 10 points each.

The Drua will face the Highlanders in their next game on Saturday at 3.35pm (Fiji Time) in Dunedin, New Zealand.