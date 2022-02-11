Fijian Drua win warm-up match against Rebels

Both teams scored four tries each, however, the Drua converted all of theirs.

Drua’s tries were scored by Tevita Ikanivere, Ratu Rotuisolia, Joseva Tamani and Vinaya Habosi.

Head Coach Mick Byrne tested out different combinations and will now have a fair idea who will make the starting 15 against the Waratahs next week.

“They hung in there in the middle of the game when it got tough. They just keep getting up and towards the end of the game, a couple of boys got down with cramps but they just keep working their way. A few opportunities came and we had a nice little try down the sideline there. It was great to do in front of team two when they ran past the boys”

Fiji Drua will face the Waratahs at CommBank Stadium in Paramatta om Friday next week.