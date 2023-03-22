Fijian Drua winger Eroni Sau fails HIA

Sau failed his Head Injury Assessment (HIA) and will be rested for a game according to World Rugby’s HIA protocols.

Sau was injured in the match against the Reds on Sunday.

Fijian Drua coach Mick Byrne said the ‘Sledgehammer’ will return to the country.

“In protocols around the game, he needs to stand down for a game. He is good, doing well, no serious adverse effects but obviously not passing HIA just means he has to stand down. He’ll head back to Fiji and recover back there and we’ll pick him up when we get there after the Highlanders weekend.”

With Sau ruled out, it gives a chance for former Nadroga winger Taniela Rakuro to fill in the position.

Byrne said they will monitor the players in training today and make a decision soon.

The Drua take on the Highlanders on Saturday at 3.35pm (Fiii Time).