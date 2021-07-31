Fijiana books semifinal spot after creating major upset

It is a historical moment for the Fijiana as they’re now in contention for a medal.

The side will meet New Zealand in the semifinal at 2pm (Fiji Time) today.

Aloesi Nakoci struck first after two minutes following some patient buildup up for a 7-nil lead.

Fiji went to a 14-nil lead when Ana Maria Naimasi sliced through the Australian defense to dot down between the sticks.

However, the Fijiana was reduced to six players when Vasiti Solikoviti was sent off for a high tackle.

As a result Australia scored a questionable try with a clear forward pass missed by the referee.

With a 14-5 lead, Fiji up the tempo in the second spell and won successive penalties but didn’t want to kick for touch as their confidence built.

Australia realizing that time was not on their side scored a try with 40 seconds remaining.

From the restart, the Fijiana held on to the ball before they were awarded a penalty and the side took a tap before kicking it out.