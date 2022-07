It's the biggest ever win by points in a rugby match between two national representative teams, breaking the former record held by the Wallabies in their 142-0 win over Namibia in 2003 in the men's Rugby World Cup.

Papua New Guinea next play Samoa, who come off the back of a 25-17 win over Tonga.

Fiji have already qualified for the Rugby World Cup next year while Samoa seek to qualify in a repecharge tournament later this year.