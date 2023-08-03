Flying Fijians Kick off World Cup Journey with Exclusive Visit to FIJI Water Plant

Building on FIJI Water’s sponsorship of the FIJI Water Flying Fijians ahead of the upcoming Rugby World Cup, the company recently welcomed the national rugby team to its bottling plant for an exclusive tour and employee meet-and-greet.

In addition, the company provided free tickets to every one of its FIJI Water employees and paused operations so they could all attend the first test match against Tonga at Churchill Park in Lautoka with family and friends.

The match drew more than 600 employees to the stadium where FIJI Water banners were on display all around the pitch.

“Rugby transcends cultural boundaries and, like so many global sports, serves as a powerful platform that brings people and communities together,” said Stewart Resnick, chairman, president, and co-owner of The Wonderful Company, the parent company of FIJI Water. “That is one of the many reasons we are so proud to support the FIJI Water Flying Fijians and watch with pride as these extraordinary athletes compete on the world rugby stage. Every one of us at FIJI Water shares the passion and excitement of the nation as we watch them on this rugby journey.”

The plant tour was a surprise for more than 150 FIJI Water employees when the FIJI Water Flying Fijians and Head Coach Simon Raiwalui arrived by bus.

After a warm welcome and traditional Cere, the team toured the production facility and learned how Earth’s Finest Water® is bottled on-site. Following the tour, staff members participated in a Q&A session and played a game of touch rugby, an opportunity many fans would only dream of. Before heading back to camp, the players received an Isa Lei farewell song which was led by the FIJI Water Choir.

Commenting on the plant visit, Raiwalui said, “We’re deeply honored and immensely grateful for the incredible support from FIJI Water, which puts our team in the strongest position to do well in France. FIJI Water has and continues to make an impact on the local economy, as an employer and through their philanthropic work with the FIJI Water Foundation. We share a steadfast commitment to make a difference for the people of Fiji.”

This year, the company also hosted 334 FIJI Water employees, plus 326 employees from sister company NPDL for its annual Employee Fun Day, a fun-filled, team-oriented event to kick off the summer and celebrate the sponsorship. Staff members were each given two tickets to the Fiji vs. Tonga match immediately following the event, along with lunch and branded merchandise to wear to the game.

Associate Vice President of Operations at FIJI Water, Michael Lynch, said, “The energy and enthusiasm was at an all-time high and the plant staff were absolutely elated to have the opportunity to interact with the team as they prepare for the Rugby World Cup. In Fiji, there is no better way to bring people together than through the game of rugby. We’re all super fans and supporters of the FIJI Water Flying Fijians, so this once-in-a-lifetime experience certainly touched the souls and hearts of our employees.”

Beyond the thrill of the game, this partnership with the Fiji Rugby Union further exemplifies FIJI Water’s commitment to doing business responsibly and seeking opportunities to make a difference. That means investing in sustainability, the environment and local communities, while focusing on meaningful issues with like-minded partners to enable positive change now, and for future generations.