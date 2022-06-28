Former All Black Charles Piutau excited about upcoming match against Fiji

Piutau is excited about the showdown against their Pacific Island brothers, who displayed their best performance at their first ever Super Rugby.

“The style of rugby they play is exciting and some of the tries they scored are just amazing. And as a fan watching it, I still remember the 100m try they scored just goes to show the talent they have.”

Having played a few seasons at the Bristol Bears with Semi Radradra, Piutau is expecting more players with similar qualities from the Flying Fijians.

“It’s a pleasure to be a teammate of Semi and to play alongside him. And a man of his caliber and skill, I think it’s not only the natural ability of speed and power but he knows the game.”

Piuatu, Israel Folau and Malakai Fekitoa will be part of the star-studded Ikale Tahi Tonga rugby side that will take on the Flying Fijians at 3:30pm (Fiji Time) on Saturday at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

In another PNC game on Saturday, Australia A takes on Samoa at 1pm (Fiji Time).