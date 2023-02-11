Former All Blacks coach, Sir Graham Henry visits Tonga

He was accompanied by another former NZ Rugby coach, Wayne Smith and Timber business partner Siliva Payn.

The trio have been giving out rugby equipment for secondary schools and training local coaches.

They visited Tonga College, Tupou College and Takuilau College.

The two coaches assisted and provided certain equipment and stationery essential for rugby training to schools in Tonga.

Sir Graham Henry along with Wayne Ross Smith led New Zealand’s All Blacks to win the 2011 and 2015 World Cup.

Smith was the head coach of the New Zealand women's team that won the 2021 World Cup that was held in 2022.

The trio also did a promotional tour for their business Anga'ofa Timber.