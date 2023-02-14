Former Fijian Drua winger Vinaya Habosi joins French club

Habosi, who was sacked by the Drua last week, will join French Club, Racing 92.

A photo of the robust player checking in at the Nadi International Airport has gone viral on social media.

Habosi left on a flight to Singapore midday yesterday morning.

The Drua terminated Habosi’s contract immediately citing a high-level breach of the club’s Code of Conduct.

Fiji Police are yet to lay any charges against Habosi who is alleged to have assaulted his partner two weeks ago.

According to Police, they are still awaiting a statement from the victim before further action can be taken.

Photo: Former Fijian Drua Winger, Vinaya Habosi (left) with a fan at the Nadi International Airport yesterday. Source: Facebook