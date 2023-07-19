Former Flying Fijians Graham Dewes excited for coaching opportunity

Dewes who scored the winning try against Wales in Nantes in 2007 never thought he’d have a coaching role for Fiji at this year’s World Cup.

His coaching journey started in 2007 with a former Flying Fijians fly-half.

The scrum coach said he looks forward to the new challenge.

“No, never my coaching journey started with a small conversation with Seremaia Bai back in 2007 when we finish, we wanted to learn how to coach so we could come back to Fiji and coach kids, the last few months have quite an exciting journey for me.”

Dewes added that having a team of coaches who are former Flying Fijians is a blessing for him and an awesome opportunity to merge valuable ideas that will benefit the national side.

On the business side of things, Dewes has backed up their forward pack, showing his confidence in their versatility and growth.

The Flying Fijians are two days away from facing Ikale Tonga in the first Punjas Pacific Battle on Saturday at 3pm (Fiji Time) at Lautoka’s Churchill Park.