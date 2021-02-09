Former Kiwis centre Dean Whare leaves NRL for Super League side Catalans Dragons

Whare is leaving after eight years at the Panthers and almost 10 years in the NRL to link up with his former Penrith teammate James Maloney in Perpignan.

Catalans are reportedly “resigned to losing Israel Folau’’, who has returned to Australia to be near wife Maria’s ill mother, according to a report in England's League Express newspaper.

Whare, who has played 130 games for the Panthers, was contracted for 2021, but has opted to join Catalans on a two-year deal at short notice.

He admitted, in a video on Panthers social media outlets, that the move to France had “come pretty fast’’, but he was looking forward to it.

“The opportunity came up, [and] it’s hard not to take it. [There’s] the opportunity to go there, to a different league, show my experience over there and get to travel with the family, the family will obviously benefit.’’

Whare said it “probably hasn’t sunk in yet’’ that he would be leaving the Panthers.

“I’ve been here eight years now and have lived most of my adult life in Penrith. It will definitely be an emotional time for me and my family. It’s a place I will definitely miss and come back.’’

Whare was born in Rotorua but moved to Sydney with his family at 13.

A proud Kiwi, he scored four tries in 19 test appearances between the Anzac test in 2013 and the 2017 Rugby League World Cup quarterfinal defeat to Fiji.

He made his NRL debut with Manly in 2010, but after 25 games for the Sea Eagles, he transferred to Penrith in 2013, finding his feet at the base of the Blue Mountains.

Whare became a regular in the Panthers’ centres and impressed club officials so much he was offered a five-year contract in 2017, tying him to Penrith until the end of the 2022 season.

But, injuries and the emergence of young players such as Steven Crichton, meant Whare played only eight NRL games in 2020, his last in round 10 last July.

He leaves with the Panthers’ blessing, with Penrith general manager Matt Cameron saying he had given "outstanding service’’ to the club.

“Catalans contacted our club several weeks ago to express their interest in acquiring Dean’s services," Cameron said.

"The opportunity they have presented to him at this point in his career is a valuable one in many respects, and it is one which he and his family are excited to pursue.

Cameron said Whare’s “professionalism and resilience have earned him the respect of everyone at our club’’, a point echoed by coach Ivan Cleary, who said the Kiwi was “an all-important constant through a period of major transformation for our club’’.

“The significance of Dean’s service is best demonstrated by the fact 75 players have debuted for Panthers since his first game," Cleary said.

"Dean has grown into a leader on and off the field, and consistently set a fantastic example for our younger players.”

Whare said he was excited to be joining Catalans, had been “keeping an eye on the Super League for a while’’ and was looking forward to “meeting the team and embracing the French culture’’.

Catalans coach Steve McNamara said Whare would bring “real quality and class to our attack whilst he is also a player who loves the defensive side of the game''.

The Dragons are also likely to seek a second overseas recruit with Folau likely to stay in Sydney as he looks for a NRL club.

McNamara said in League Express that Folau had always been totally professional and “no bother'’ with the Dragons, but his family illness situation was unforeseen.

“It’s a problem we didn’t expect to have, but we’ll deal with it.

“We knew from the start how serious the health problem was and Israel has filled us in every step of the way. Unless that situation improves it is unlikely he will return, but the door is always open.”