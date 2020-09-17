Former Wallaby Lopeti Timani fined $17,000 after bottle struck a French bouncer

The 29-year-old backrower was charged after a brawl in The White Rabbit nightclub in La Rochelle in south-west France where he plays for the La Rochelle club, coached by ex-All Blacks lock Jono Gibbes and captained by former All Black Victor Vito.

French news outlets reported that Timani had been fined €10,000 ($NZ17,650) this week by the Rochelle Criminal Court.

Timani was booted out of the nightclub after a 4.30am brawl on May 12, 2019.

The court heard that as he resisted removal, he threw a bottle in the face of one of the bouncers.

The France Bleu website reported that Timani, who represented himself, told the court: "I'm sorry I threw the bottle away, I didn't mean to hurt anyone, I didn't aim, it was over my shoulder."

The Tongan-born flanker or No 8 played 12 tests for the Wallabies between 2016 and 2018 and turned out for the Waratahs and Rebels in Super Rugby.