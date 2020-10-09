Four debutants in Wallabies side

20-year-old Harry Wilson will make his debut in the number six jersey and is joined by fellow Queenslanders Hunter Paisami who will make his debut at outside centre and Filipo Daugunu also earning his first cap on the wing.

Captain Michael Hooper will play his 100th Test, becoming just the 12th Wallaby to reach the milestone.

The front row sees the 96-Test capped James Slipper at loosehead prop alongside hooker Folau Fainga'a, with Taniela Tupou at tighthead.

After two years in the Test wilderness, Matt Philip will add to his three caps when he takes his place in the second row next to the versatile Lukhan Salakaia-Loto.

Joining Wilson in the backrow is centurion-in-waiting and Wallabies skipper Michael Hooper and the dynamic Pete Samu who returns to the gold jersey for his first Test since 2018.

The halves see regular 2019 Rugby World Cup starter Nic White wearing the number nine jersey, pairing with James O'Connor who will start at flyhalf for Australia for the first time since 2013.

The experienced Matt To'omua will partner first-timer Paisami in the midfield with Daugunu joined by last year's John Eales Medalist, Marika Koroibete and Tom Banks in the back three.

In the reserves, Rebels rake Jordan Uelese will provide cover at hooker with experienced duo Allan Alaalatoa and Scott Sio the other front row replacements.

Test centurion Rob Simmons will be called upon as cover in the second row with Rob Valetini in line for his second appearance in the gold jersey and first against New Zealand.

The zippy Jake Gordon is another set to wear the Wallabies jumper for a second time, while the Brumbies Super Rugby AU winning flyhalf Noah Lolesio is poised to make his Test debut from the pine.

Utility back Reece Hodge rounds out the matchday 23.

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie said: "It's a privilege for me to be able to announce the first Australian side of the year and especially to name a number of players who will wear the gold jersey for the first time."

"I've been impressed with how quickly the squad has come together. There's a good group of men here and the last three weeks has given us a chance to work hard and learn more about each other.

"We need to demonstrate that brotherhood and connection on Sunday."

Wallabies team

1. James Slipper (96 Tests)

2. Folau Fainga'a (12 Tests)

3. Taniela Tupou (19 Tests)

4. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto (21 Tests)

5. Matt Philip (3 Tests)

6. Harry Wilson*

7. Michael Hooper (c) (99 Tests)

8. Pete Samu (9 Tests)

9. Nic White (31 Tests)

10. James O'Connor (52 Tests)

11. Marika Koroibete (28 Tests)

12. Matt To'omua (52 Tests)

13. Hunter Paisami*

14. Filipo Daugunu*

15. Tom Banks (6 Tests)

Replacements

16. Jordan Uelese (9 Tests)

17. Scott Sio (63 Tests)

18. Allan Alaalatoa (35 Tests)

19. Rob Simmons (100 Tests)

20. Rob Valetini (1 Test)

21. Jake Gordon (1 Test)

22. Noah Lolesio*

23. Reece Hodge (39 Tests)

*denotes uncapped