Four Tongan students receive rugby league scholarships

Epafeliasi Noa, Sosefo Mailangi, Alekisio Siale and Tevita Mahungahu were noticed for their performance at the Tonga secondary school competitions.

The students were also part of the Tonga Secondary School Boys Under 16 Tour to Australia 2023, where they played games against NRL Junior Clubs.

A statement said “The scholarships will help the students to develop their athletic skills through the RL Education and Sport Development programme.”

Noa have secured scholarship to attend North Queensland Cowboys, Mailangi to attend Canterbury Bulldogs, Siale to attend North Queensland Cowboys and Mahungahu will be attending Canterbury Bulldogs.