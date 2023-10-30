France and Ireland dominate World Rugby Men’s 15s Dream Team of the Year

All Blacks No. 8 Ardie Savea was crowned Player of the Year and rightly takes his place in the team after missing out a year ago to France’s mighty Grégory Alldritt.

Savea is one of four New Zealanders to feature in the team, while their Rugby World Cup final opponents South Africa claim just one representative.

The bulk of the XV comes from Ireland and France, with five players apiece. The form of the two recent Six Nations champions has denied Rugby World Cup bronze finalists England and Argentina any place in the dream team, despite colossal campaigns from the likes of Ben Earl and Marcos Kremer.

Just three players have managed to back up their selection in 2022’s dream team in 2023, with Ireland’s Tadgh Furlong, France’s Antoine Dupont and New Zealand’s Will Jordan claiming consecutive selections. It is in fact the third straight year that the trio has been selected, an incredible display of consistent excellence at rugby’s highest level.

World Rugby Men’s 15s Dream Team of the Year:

1. Cyril Baille (France)

2. Dan Sheehan (Ireland)

3. Tadhg Furlong (Ireland)

4. Eben Etzebeth (South Africa)

5. Scott Barrett (New Zealand)

6. Caelan Doris (Ireland)

7. Charles Ollivon (France)

8. Ardie Savea (New Zealand)

9. Antoine Dupont (France)

10. Richie Mo’unga (New Zealand)

11. Will Jordan (New Zealand)

12. Bundee Aki (Ireland)

13. Garry Ringrose (Ireland)

14. Damian Penaud (France)

15. Thomas Ramos (France).