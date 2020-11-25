France great Christophe Dominici dead at 48

It’s believed the 48-year-old climbed on to the roof of an abandoned park building before jumping and falling to his death.

The winner of 67 caps between 1998 and 2007, Dominici was one of the try-scoring France stars who shocked the world when Les Bleus knocked out the All Blacks at the semi-final stage of the 1999 World Cup.

In a sport where professionalism increasingly put a premium on bigger, heavier players, Dominici’s Test career defied logic as he was only 5ft 8ins and weighed 82kgs. However, he played for France for more than nine years and scored 25 tries.

He first emerged at Toulon but it was at the multi trophy-winning Stade Francais where his reputation as a stylish finisher was sealed.

Dominici was recently involved in an attempt by a group of Middle East investors to take over Pro D2 club Beziers, a project that was ultimately unsuccessful.

On learning of his death, the France rugby federation tweeted: “The great French rugby family is in mourning after the tragic death of our winger Christophe Dominici. We are thinking especially of his family and loved ones.”

They also shared a video of his famed 1999 try at the World Cup against the All Blacks. Dominici was also involved when France eliminated the All Blacks in the 2007 quarter-finals.