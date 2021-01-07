Future of Tonga National Rugby League still uncertain

The TNRL was expelled from the IRL in March last year, after a long-running battle over governance, money and a threatened player boycott.

The hearing between TNRL and the IRL was held on 8-to-9 December 2020.

CAS Communications Officer, Katy Hogg, told Matangi Tonga that it is unknown when a decision will be announced.

Two separate organizations have applied for full membership with IRL to become Tonga's recognized national rugby league governing body since TNRL's expulsion.

However, no decision has been made on the new IRL member until the outcome of the CAS hearing is announced.