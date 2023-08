World Rugby has announced that Moala will have to sit out five matches after being red-carded for a spear tackle in the 'Ikale Tahi's first test match against Canada in Nuku'alofa on August 10.

It comes after England's Owen Farrell had his red card rescinded for a similar offence against Wales leading to anger among many players and commentators.

The disciplinary committee felt the offence warranted a sanction of 10 matches but reduced this to five.