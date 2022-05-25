 

Gilbert gets 5 week suspension

BY: Loop Pacific
12:08, May 25, 2022
The Highlanders first five Sam Gilbert has been handed a five week suspension for a dangerous tackle in their loss to New South Wales at the weekend.

Gilbert pleaded guilty to a tip tackle on the Waratahs loosie Michael Hooper.

Gilbert has been suspended from all forms of the game for 5 weeks, up to and including 25 June 2022.

The Foul Play Review Committee deemed the act of foul play merited a mid-range entry point of 10 weeks due to a combination of features including the degree of recklessness exhibited and the danger posed to the tackled player.

Taking into account mitigating factors including the Player's clean judicial record, his acceptance of foul play, the Foul Play Review Committee reduced the suspension to 5 weeks."

 

