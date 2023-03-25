Girls involve in NRL competition in Tonga for the first time

The day marked a new milestone for NRL in Tonga because the event highlighted ‘gender and social inclusion’ as they welcomed girls onto the field of Rugby League for the first time in any Tongan secondary school rugby competition.

The teams, consisting of three different age groups (under 14, 16 and 18 boys, and under 16 girls) took to the field with much excitement and enthusiasm.

Eight schools: ‘Apifo’ou College, Liahona High School, ‘Atele, Takuilau, Toloa, Acts Community, St. Andrews and Ocean of Light, started the competition, at the ‘Atele field, where parents, teachers and students gathered to support their teams. Each school had at least two to three teams.

Australian High Commissioner, HE Rachael Moore, attended with other VIPS including the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly.