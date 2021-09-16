Harlequins senior coach looks to 'add value' for Premiership champions

Quins parted company with head of rugby Paul Gustard in January, but went on to finish fourth last season and win the title for the first time since 2012.

"I am not taking over anything. It is about how we strengthen the culture," he told the Rugby Union Weekly podcast.

"It is about getting on the boat and making sure I'm paddling in the same direction as everybody else."

Matson, who played internationally for New Zealand and Fiji, brings a range of coaching experience to the Twickenham Stoop.

The 48-year-old has previously had assistant roles at New Zealand Super Rugby sides Chiefs and Crusaders, and was head coach under Todd Blackadder at Bath for the 2016-17 Premiership season.

"I've been here five weeks and I've been learning frantically and observing," Matson added.

"If you remove my badge, my title and where I am meant to sit in the hierarchy, I am like all the other new blokes and just trying to belong.

"It doesn't matter what position you fit in in the organisation - get in and paddle in the direction we want to send the boat."