High expectations from Ikale Tahi and Flying Fijians coaches

"It's a match between Fiji and Tonga, it's always a physical match and we understand we are playing against a very good team and we look forward to the challenge," Raiwalui said.

Kefu said Fiji will be tough at home and believes his men will need to be switched on from the kick-off.

"It's going to be tough and physical. Fiji will be on fire and we just have to turn up and do what we have been practising," the former Wallaby said.

"We have named a team we believe can do the job."

Fans supporting both teams from Suva and the western division are expected to pack Churchill Park and cheer their teams on.

The teams:

Fiji: Peni Ravai, Sam Matavesi, Mesake Doge, Isoa Nasilasila, Temo Mayanavanua, Lekima Tagitagivalu, Levani Botia, Albert Tuisue, Frank Lomani, Caleb Muntz, Selesitino Ravutaumada, Josua Tuisova, Waisea Nayacalevu (captain), Jiuta Wainiqolo, Sireli Maqala; Reserves - Tevita Ikanivere, Eroni Mawi, Luke Tagi, Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, Vilimate Mata, Peni Matawalu, Ben Volavola, Semi Radradra

Tonga: Siegfrtied Fisi'ihoi, Siua Maile, Ben Tameifuna, Halaleva Fifita, Samiuela Lousi, Tanginoa Halaifonua, Solomone Funaki, Vaea Fifita, Sonatane Takulua (captain), Otumaka Mausia, Solomone Kata, Malakai Fekitoa, Afusipa Taumoepeau, Fine Inisi, Salesi Piutau; Reserves - Samiuela Moli, Feao Fotuaika, Tau Koloamatangi, Sione Vailanu, Manu Paea, Patrick Pellegrini, Kyren Taumoefolau