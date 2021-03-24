Hurricanes finally get Coles back

Jackson Garden-Bachop suffered an achilles injury playing against the Crusaders in round two and now needs surgery.

It leaves the Hurricanes without their top two first-fives after Simon Hickey suffered a season-ending knee injury during pre-season.

Orbyn Leger will start in the number ten jersey again after debuting for the Hurricanes in last weekend's loss to the Chiefs.

Young prospect Ruben Love, a possible first five backup, is set for his first game time after being named on the bench.

Fullback Jordie Barrett could also fill in at number ten.

Coles will play his first Super Rugby game of the year after finally shaking off a calf injury.

In other changes lock Scott Scrafton returns from injury, while Wes Goosen replaces Julian Savea on the win.

All Black halfback Aaron Smith who made his debut for the Highlanders in 2011 will play his 154th game for the side making his the franchise's most capped player surpassing former All Black Ben Smith.

Elsewhere in the starting line-up Pari Pari Parkinson returns from a long-term injury while Japanese World Cup star and loose forward Kazuki Himeno is on the bench alongside another debutant winger Freedom Vahaakolo who was a strong performer for Otago in last year's Mitre 10 Cup.

Mitch Hunt returns to the number 10 shirt while Josh Ioane will at fullback.