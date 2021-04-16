Ian Foster must assess midfield options after Jack Goodhue's injury

He can’t say he doesn’t know what’s coming. It’s inevitable that fit young players who march to work each weekend will return with cracked bones, torn tendons and concussions.

From there it’s a matter of determining how long it will take to patch them up. Crusaders centre Jack Goodhue, whose demeanour and defence have been an asset to the All Blacks midfield since 2018, won’t play again this year.

Neither will talented Highlanders halfback Folau Fakatava. He, like Goodhue, has a serious knee injury and his hopes of making his All Blacks debut in 2021 have evaporated.

It’s also too early for Foster, who has already lost captain Sam Cane for up to six months with a chest injury, to think the worst has passed.

Fifty-test loosehead prop Joe Moody is also in strife after suffering a significant injury to the base of his big toe for the Crusaders last weekend. More scans are required.

At least All Blacks back rower Ardie Savea will only be unavailable for up to eight weeks because of the knee injury suffered while leading the Hurricanes.

It’s hardly good news. But when so many others are battling serious injuries, you take what you can get.